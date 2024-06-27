DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011015 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

