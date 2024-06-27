Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $61,799,321.31 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.