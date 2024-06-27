Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Down 5.8%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.59. 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

