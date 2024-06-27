Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 163.2% in June

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DECA traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 206,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,932. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.