Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 4.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 372,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,171,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

