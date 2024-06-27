Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $11,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08.

TWST opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

