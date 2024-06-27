DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.6 %

XRAY stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.