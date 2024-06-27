Desjardins Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$12.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

AGF Management Price Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.97 on Monday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$515.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Insiders bought a total of 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

