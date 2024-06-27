DeversiFi (DVF) Price Tops $0.50

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and approximately $4,616.31 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get DeversiFi alerts:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

