DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $140.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $7,544,030. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

