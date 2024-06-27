DeXe Price Tops $11.47 on Major Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One DeXe token can now be bought for $11.47 or 0.00018565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $418.11 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,197.55031867 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 10.82762595 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,290,126.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

