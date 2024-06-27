Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 1.3 %

DXT opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.70.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DXT. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 over the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

