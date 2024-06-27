dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.93 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $71,065.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00118403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,948 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98896124 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $47,263.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

