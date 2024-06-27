Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,500.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.71), with a volume of 3454471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,553 ($32.39).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.03) to GBX 3,640 ($46.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.54).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,708.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,809.08. The company has a market capitalization of £55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,753.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,515.79). In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.49) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,515.79). Also, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,166.21). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

