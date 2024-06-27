Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $40.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Digimarc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Digimarc

Digimarc Price Performance

Digimarc stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digimarc news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $235,887. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $15,531,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.