Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.43

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Digital China Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital China
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.