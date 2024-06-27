Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,953 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

