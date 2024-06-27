Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $144,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

