Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 161,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,887. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

