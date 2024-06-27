Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.65).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.37. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51). 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

