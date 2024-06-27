Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

