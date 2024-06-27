DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $2,512,641.45 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DocuSign Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Further Reading
