Dohj LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 163,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $266.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,526,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

