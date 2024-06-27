Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBM

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.