Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Daren Thayne Sells 7,095 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

DOMO stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Domo by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

