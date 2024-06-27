DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.42. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 177,922 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
