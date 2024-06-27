DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.42. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 177,922 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 196,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 731,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 338,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

