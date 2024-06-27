DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65. 75,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 166,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 191,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

