DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65. 75,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 166,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
