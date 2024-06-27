DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

NYSE:DV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,665.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock valued at $984,214 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190,786 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

