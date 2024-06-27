Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -223.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.6 %

DEI opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

