Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOV opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.