DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $425.40

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425.40 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415.80 ($5.27), with a volume of 103968063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.40 ($4.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.26) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.07) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Trading Up 9.8 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.54. The company has a market cap of £5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DS Smith news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($195,094.79). 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

