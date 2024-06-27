E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 31,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts predict that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Increases Dividend

About E.On

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This is an increase from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

