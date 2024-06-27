EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Announces $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.91. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
