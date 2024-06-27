Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 85.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,524. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.