Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 85.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,524. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 712,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 307,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

