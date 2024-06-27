Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading Up 2.2%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 30,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 863,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Elevai Labs Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative return on equity of 225.32% and a negative net margin of 211.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs
About Elevai Labs
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevai Labs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Elevai Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevai Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.