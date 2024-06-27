Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading Up 2.2%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 30,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 863,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Elevai Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Elevai Labs alerts:

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative return on equity of 225.32% and a negative net margin of 211.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs

About Elevai Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevai Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELAB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Elevai Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevai Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevai Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.