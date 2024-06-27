Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EARN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

