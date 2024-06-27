Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

