Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

