Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

