Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
EMYB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
