Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

Embassy Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

EMYB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

