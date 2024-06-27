ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENGGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4049 dividend. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

