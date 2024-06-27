ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

ENGGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4049 dividend. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

