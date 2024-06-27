EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.58 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $107.99 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

