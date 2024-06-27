Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 5.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.10. 11,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,454. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $310.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

