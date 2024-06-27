Epiq Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 720,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

