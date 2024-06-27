Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

SPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.