Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,818,000 after buying an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 1,174,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.