EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

EPR stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

