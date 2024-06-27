Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources comprises 4.0% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Integra Resources worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,726. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

