Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 4.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.25. 127,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.