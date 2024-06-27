ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.38 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and approximately $7.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,588.95 or 0.99985584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00079383 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0667852 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

